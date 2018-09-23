VibraScout 6DoF USB vibration measurement system

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Dytran Instruments, Inc. announces the release of the innovative VibraScout 6DoF sensors for measurement and analysis of static and dynamic events.

Dytran’s Model 5384 VibraScout 6DoF (six degrees of freedom) sensor is an innovative, cost-effective, plug-and-play, portable data acquisition system containing an 8-pole elliptical anti-aliasing filter and measuring X, Y, Z acceleration, along with roll, pitch and yaw.

The VibraScout 6DoF facilitates a broad range of tasks including in-field data collection, Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) studies, end-of-line testing, static angular measurements, ride quality, vibration measurement and diagnosis of rotating machinery. The VibraScout software simply needs to be loaded on a laptop or tablet and the sensor cable plugged into the USB port.

VibraScout 6DoF can plot recorded data, zoom and select a specific timeframe of recorded data for post-processing, reproduce interpolated oversampled data to provide better resolution of vibration signals, and export multiple file types including time data, FFT, PSD and CPB in CSV, JPG, UFF58, and MAT LAB formats.

An Application Programming Interface (API) is available for customers who would like to build custom applications for the VibraScout 6DoF. The API provides support for any NET-compatible client application. Custom application development is also available.

Key features of the VibraScout 6DoF include variable capacitance (VC) triaxial accelerometer and gyroscopes protected inside a small, hermetically sealed titanium housing weighing 25 grams; 0 Hz (DC) to 1,000 Hz frequency range of accelerometer, and 0 to 140 Hz for the gyro sensor; and units ruggedised to 3,000g shock.

Metromatics is the distributor in Australia and New Zealand for Dytran Instruments, Inc.