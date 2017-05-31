Upgrade your VME application with new AcroPack carrier

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

The AcroPack product line updates the popular Industry Pack I/O modules with a PCIe interface format.

Add Acromag's new XMCAP200 AcroPack carrier to upgrade your VME application in three easy steps.

Select a VME single board computer; choose Intel Celeron or Intel Core i7 processors; decide front or rear I/O with the XMC carrier card and pick two slots with front or rear I/O options; and add your I/O with AcroPack I/O or FPGA mezzanine modules to customise your application.

This AcroPack product line updates the popular Industry Pack I/O modules with a PCIe interface format. Featuring a compact, low-cost I/O, with the same functionality and memory map of the existing Industry Pack modules, this board interfaces two AcroPack mezzanine modules to a PCI Express bus on an air-cooled XMC carrier.

Two AcroPack module slots provide the flexibility to mix a variety of I/O functions (A/D, D/A, digital in, digital out, serial I/O, etc.) on a single board. Alternatively, modules of the same type can be combined for almost one hundred channels on a single card. Either way, the XMCAP2020/2021 saves precious card slots and reduces costs.

Select I/O modules from Acromag’s offering or use most third-party mPCIe compliant modules.

Key features and benefits include two AcroPack or mini-PCIe module slots supporting any combination of I/O functions; PCI Express compliant; plug-and-play carrier configuration and interrupt support; front panel 68-pin CHAMP 0.8mm connectors for field I/O; rear P14 and P16 connectors for field I/O; DIP switch and/or geographical addressing for card identification; VITA 42.0, 42.3 compliant; JTAG programming through XMC P15 connector or through onboard micro connector; and software development tools for VxWorks, Linux, and Windows environments.

Acromag XMCAP200 models include XMCAP2020-LF with front I/O and XMCAP2021-LF with rear I/O.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.