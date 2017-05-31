Search
Home > Upgrade your VME application with new AcroPack carrier
Related Supplier News
Metromatics releases next gen processor boards
Metromatics releases next gen processor ...
Acromag announces the release of 6U VME single board computers based on the 4th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processor.
New rugged single board computers with more processing power, bandwidth and security
New rugged single board computers ...
Metromatics presents a new range of rugged single board computers from GE Intelligent Platforms designed to perform in harsh environments.
GE adds 6U VME single board computer featuring 4th generation Intel Core i7 architecture
GE adds 6U VME single board computer ...
GE Intelligent Platforms announces a new rugged range of single board computers featuring 4th generation Intel Core i7 architecture.

Upgrade your VME application with new AcroPack carrier

By Metromatics 31 May 2017
Supplier News
article image The AcroPack product line updates the popular Industry Pack I/O modules with a PCIe interface format.
logo
07 38684255

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Add Acromag's new XMCAP200 AcroPack carrier to upgrade your VME application in three easy steps.

Select a VME single board computer; choose Intel Celeron or Intel Core i7 processors; decide front or rear I/O with the XMC carrier card and pick two slots with front or rear I/O options; and add your I/O with AcroPack I/O or FPGA mezzanine modules to customise your application.

This AcroPack product line updates the popular Industry Pack I/O modules with a PCIe interface format. Featuring a compact, low-cost I/O, with the same functionality and memory map of the existing Industry Pack modules, this board interfaces two AcroPack mezzanine modules to a PCI Express bus on an air-cooled XMC carrier.

Two AcroPack module slots provide the flexibility to mix a variety of I/O functions (A/D, D/A, digital in, digital out, serial I/O, etc.) on a single board. Alternatively, modules of the same type can be combined for almost one hundred channels on a single card. Either way, the XMCAP2020/2021 saves precious card slots and reduces costs.

Select I/O modules from Acromag’s offering or use most third-party mPCIe compliant modules.

Key features and benefits include two AcroPack or mini-PCIe module slots supporting any combination of I/O functions; PCI Express compliant; plug-and-play carrier configuration and interrupt support; front panel 68-pin CHAMP 0.8mm connectors for field I/O; rear P14 and P16 connectors for field I/O; DIP switch and/or geographical addressing for card identification; VITA 42.0, 42.3 compliant; JTAG programming through XMC P15 connector or through onboard micro connector; and software development tools for VxWorks, Linux, and Windows environments.

Acromag XMCAP200 models include XMCAP2020-LF with front I/O and XMCAP2021-LF with rear I/O.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Single Board Computers