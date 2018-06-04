Trojan T4 professional all-in-one digital label finishing press

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

The new Trojan T4 launched by AstroNova company TrojanLabel is a robust, standalone all-in-one digital label finishing press system featuring a small footprint and superior print resolution.

An advanced label printing press that includes a precision laminator and semi-rotary die-cutting feature for complete label production, the T4, at less than 2.3 metres in length has a much smaller footprint than comparable systems, thereby taking up less space on the production floor.

Key features of the Trojan T4 all-in-one digital label finishing press system include print width of 50.8mm to 223.52mm; superior print resolution of up to 1600 dpi; impressive print speed of up to 304.8mm per second, or 18 metres per minute; and automatic adjustment for variances in timing and spacing when fed manually.

Designed for high capacity production, the T4 allows users to generate extremely large runs in a short period of time. Offering a complete finishing system for brand owners and label converters, the T4 is one of the most compact and economical finishers in the market providing perfect registration.

The TrojanControl touch screen comes complete with a job library and also features a cost calculator to review operating costs. Low ink consumption helps further reduce costs and the quiet operation is an added benefit.

Metromatics offers the Trojan T4 digital label finishing press to existing and potential customers to complement their range of digital label printers including the Kiaro K-100, QL-800, Trojan T2-C and Trojan T3-OP.

For more information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.