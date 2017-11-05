Transmit data over mobile networks cost effectively with Acromag’s i2o

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

i2o, a new peer-to-peer technology from industrial I/O specialist Acromag is helping companies minimise costs when transmitting data over mobile networks. Acromag’s peer-to-peer technology, i2o allows two or more modules to talk to each other without requiring any network master or special software.

The i2o technology operates over any standard Ethernet media, Cat 5 or 6 copper cables, fibre optics, radios or mobile networks. When using a mobile modem, it is important to minimise connection times and the amount of data as mobile service providers charge by the amount of data being transmitted over the network.

In this application, an Acromag XT1211-000 module with 8 differential current inputs sampling a 4-20mA signal from a field transmitter is sending data using i2o to an Acromag XT1531-000 with 4 current outputs. The mobile modems at each end are transparent to the Acromag I/O and transmit the data over the network.



On the i2o mapping page, the XT1211 input module is configured for each input channel. A target IP address and a Modbus register (output channel) are selected.

There are three important features in the XTs that allow i2o to be utilised over mobile networks to reduce costs:

Update Time

This can be any setting from 5 to 65535 seconds. It is a periodic transmission to update the output status based on the input to output scaling.

Keep Target Sockets Open

If this box is not checked during the i2o messaging, a socket will be opened, data exchanged and the socket closed.

Percentage Change

This is the difference in input span between the present input measurement and its last measurement when an i2o message was sent. If the input changes by the percentage change threshold or greater, an i2o message will be sent immediately.

Featured products:

XT1211-000: 8-channel differential analogue current input module

XT1531-000: 4-channel analogue current output, 4-channel digital I/O module, Modbus/TCP and i2o protocol

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.