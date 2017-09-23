The importance of fastener torque auditing and certification

Any electronic device, old or new, contains several screws and bolts. For these products to meet the promised specifications, consistent torque application on the screws and bolts is critical. An improperly torqued screw can mean the difference between certification success and product failure. Measuring the resulting bolt loading is an accurate method to ensure your process is applying the necessary torque.

Gasket and seal integrity validation

New regulations require many consumer products to be compliant with appropriate IP ratings, which means seal and gasket integrity of the finished product is crucial. Seal failure can impact the project resulting in lost time and money. Incorporating bolt and screw torque auditing into both manufacturing and quality assurance processes helps mitigate and reduce failures from improperly torqued fasteners.

3rd party repair certification

Advertising repair services, obtaining technical drawings, and purchasing hardware components require certifications from the manufacturer. These certifications will often require the repair facility to conform to and ensure that each screw or bolt has the same torque applied to them as indicated by the manufacturer’s design documents.

Standards compliance and traceability

When you are subject to FAA regulations, FDA regulations, ISO standards or internal standards, it’s important to ensure verification and traceability of a product’s conformance to specifications. In many of these cases, every critical component down to the torque applied to the fasteners and their material make-up, must be traceable. Incorporating a driver with built-in torque sensing enables logging of applied torque to all fasteners and allows for quality assurance to double-check critical areas.

Regardless of the product you are manufacturing – be it a smartphone, pacemaker, or watch – you will need to ensure every fastener receives the correct amount of torque. This requires a torque sensor, which is either coupled to or integrated directly into a driver. A display and data logger is also required so that the operator knows the exact torque that is being applied to the fastener, while also providing traceability records.

Improve the reliability of your products and get a clearer picture of the loads applied to your system by combining torque validation with bolt loading validation.

