Testing a helicopter’s pedals with Futek pedal force sensors

Futek has introduced a new pedal force sensor designed to audit the force required to operate a helicopter’s anti-torque pedals, ensuring ease of use for the pilot.

Anti-torque pedals in a helicopter control the yaw and side-slip angle of the aircraft. The force required to operate these pedals is governed by their design and the control system they are integrated with, such as hydraulic or fly-by-wire controls. These pedals must be easy to use by the pilot to meet operational requirements.

Flight safety protocols often require rigorous reliability testing. In helicopters, quality assurance engineers conduct audits on the anti-torque pedals utilising Futek's pedal force sensors, which allow them to measure the force required to operate each anti-torque pedal as it directs and propels the helicopter through flight.

These force measurements will be displayed on a digital display, such as Futek's IPM650 panel meter or IHH500 handheld display, or streamed to a PC utilising Futek's USB solutions. Once streamed to a PC, the data can then be monitored by Futek's SENSIT Test and Measurement Software, which can monitor up to 16 channels of measurement readings, as well as live graph and data log.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.