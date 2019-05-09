Rugged servers for low SWaP airborne applications

The new RE1529 rugged embedded computer from Crystal Group serves as the perfect platform for low SWaP aerial applications such as helicopters, where size and weight limitations are severe. The purpose-built RE1529 is part of the company’s Rugged Embedded (RE) product line, and provides server-class performance in a compact, embedded footprint.

The reliable, feature-rich and configurable RE1529 is engineered with the latest commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies, including Intel chipsets and processors, stabilised in a compact, rugged enclosure to provide robust compute power over a long operational life in even the most extreme environments.

Manufactured with lightweight composites and delivered with Xeon D multi-core processors, the RE1529 rugged embedded computers also feature up to 128GB of ECC DDR4 RAM, nine internal 7/9mm SATA solid-state drive (SSD) bays, and flexible I/O in a rugged package measuring just 15.24 x 39.12 x 24.38 cm and weighing 3.4kg.

Key features also include an incredibly flexible server class architecture that also accommodates customers’ specific input/output and third-party card requirements; ability to survive extreme vibration and environmental conditions that meet or exceed all military requirements; sixteen-core Intel Xeon D processor with data storage capacity in a fully customisable, scalable system to meet both current and future requirements; designed and tested for SWaP sensitive applications including airborne and transit case use with a minimal footprint; wide range voltage inputs; and virtually maintenance free with top performance in harsh conditions including temperature extremes, high shock and vibration, high humidity, high altitudes, and dust.

The RE1529 features high-quality components in a rugged enclosure made from carbon fibre composites and billet milled, strain-hardened aluminium. The rugged embedded computers can withstand the most challenging applications in harsh conditions and extreme environments, including vibration-intense helicopter applications.

The Crystal Group is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.