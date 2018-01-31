Rugged 8-channel analogue modules with cable-free mini PCIe interface

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Acromag has expanded their AcroPack Series with the introduction of two new rugged modules, AP226 and AP236. Designed for COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf), these modules deliver high density, high reliability and high performance at a low cost.

The new AcroPack 8-channel analogue output modules deliver cost savings with built-in isolation to prevent ground loops and noise.

Key features include built-in isolated voltage output signals to drive up to eight devices; support for six independent software selectable output ranges plus capabilities to monitor the status of each output along with the same functionality and memory map of existing Industry Pack (IP) modules; new down-facing connector securely routing I/O signals through the host carrier card without any extra cabling, thereby improving on the mini PCIe form factor; and carrier cards available in PCIe, VPX, XMC and other formats.

These carriers provide direct access to the field I/O signals through front-panel CHAMP connectors or the rear backplane. At only 30 x 70mm per module, up to four AcroPacks can plug into a single carrier card in any I/O combination.

Acromag offers more than 25 AcroPack modules for a wide variety of analogue I/O, digital I/O, communication, and FPGA computing functions.

AcroPack modules can be easily integrated with real-time software application programs using Acromag’s C libraries for Windows, Linux and VxWorks systems. These libraries provide generic routines (source code included) to handle reads, writes, interrupts, and other functions. Demonstration programs enable the developer to quickly exercise the I/O modules before attaching the routines to the application program. This diagnostic tool can save hours of troubleshooting and debugging.

The new COTS line of AcroPacks is SWaP-C optimised, RoHS compliant and ideal for scientific development labs, military and aerospace applications, defence industry and automation applications.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.