Plug and play DEWESoft sound intensity solution

DEWESoft introduces a new simple and intuitive sound intensity measurement solution with portable, expandable and adaptable features.

How does sound intensity work?

A powerful tool used for noise source location, their order ranking and determination of emitted sound power, the sound intensity measurement technique is based on the simultaneous determination of sound pressure and particle velocity using two closely-spaced, face-to-face, phase matched microphones. The sound intensity probe itself must maintain a well-defined acoustical spacing between the microphones without causing any disturbance to the sound field.

Plug and play

DEWESoft’s sound intensity solution can be easily set up with only three connectors required to be connected. The state-of-the-art Sirius Mini can also be seamlessly paired with intensity probes from different manufacturers. Measurement is fully controlled from the intensity probe, making it straightforward and agile for the user.

Quick sound source identification

Depending on the direction of the travel of sound waves (from microphone A to B or vice versa), the Sound Intensity plugin will display different values – either positive or negative – as it is moved along the axis of the probe.

DEWESoft X3 will toggle between positive and negative values. As this process is done for the horizontal and vertical alignment of the probe axis, the sound intensity solution reliably identifies the noise source location with extreme precision.

DEWESoft’s powerful solution is completely portable, as the Sirius Mini can be powered over USB and coupled directly with an intensity probe. Moreover, 200V polarisation voltage is supported for on-the-go probes where required. The Sirius Mini features four analogue inputs with two used by the intensity probe, leaving the remaining two for other measurement sensors.

Besides fully supporting existing probes, DEWESoft offers complete kits with an intensity probe supplied. G.R.A.S. 50GI-R was chosen, as it covers the entire frequency range with a provided selection of spacers.

Key features of DEWESoft’s sound intensity solution include compliance with sound intensity based sound power calculation using discrete points segmentation method (9614-1) and scanning method (9614-2); calibration according to IEC61672; quick sound source identification; adapted method for measuring big chillers and transformers; reusability of existing sound intensity probes from G.R.A.S. and other manufacturers; future-proof application; and familiar and comprehensive user interface.

Despite being simple, the sound intensity solution can be used to determine sound power of devices big and small.

A best-in-class provider of data measurement devices, DEWESoft is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .