Nova Electric's ultra lightweight aircraft grade Galaxy UPS Series

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Nova Electric introduces a new range of rugged military grade UPS systems designed for demanding applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, or EMI environments.

The lightweight Galaxy Series RTCA/DO-160G compliant aircraft grade UPS systems are high-reliability power sources that also comply with MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-740, and DOD-STD-1399.

These rugged UPS models utilise True On-Line technology, offering maximum field-proven reliability for severe environment, and high reliability in military applications such as HMMWV, UAV, Shipboard, Submarine, Aircraft, Mobile Power Units, Shelters, Transportable Systems, Tactical Systems and Ground Support. The UPS systems can also be used in communications, heavy-duty industrial and demanding commercial applications.

The Galaxy Series UPS systems feature a compact chassis (1U – 5U tall); ultra lightweight design; power factor corrected universal input; and SNMP communications. Systems with lithium iron phosphate batteries are also available.

Options include power distribution units; MS connector mates and multiple output outlets; chassis slide guides; electromechanical transfer switch; additional battery back-up time; custom enclosures; premium VRLA batteries with up to 10-year life; 400 Hz input and/or output; ‘LIFE’ models featuring internal lithium iron phosphate batteries for substantial weight savings and longer runtime, including embedded battery management system; CAD free connectors; high IP protection for front/ rear panels; and AUX DC outputs.

Nova Electric’s new Aircraft Grade UPS is designed specifically for military airborne requirements. The Galaxy Series is the UPS of choice for NAVAIR, Boeing, EADS, Orbital Sciences, NASA, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and many other high profile airborne applications worldwide.

Nova Electric is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .