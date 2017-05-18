New X-ES Board Support Package for high-performance embedded computing

Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) introduces the X-ES Enterprise Linux (XEL), a new Board Support Package (BSP) that enables the use of an Enterprise Linux distribution in conjunction with X-ES rugged, embedded computing hardware.

Enterprise Linux with expanded hardware support

The X-ES Enterprise Linux (XEL) Board Support Package (BSP) operates in conjunction with a stable Enterprise Linux distribution to add full functionality and accessibility to all of the ports and I/O of an X-ES embedded computing module.

Built against kernel source code provided by a prominent enterprise-class Linux vendor and operating as a compatibility layer on top of a trusted and proven Enterprise Linux distribution, this well-supported and easy-to-use Linux package is ideal for development and deployable embedded hardware. Linux distributions compatible with XEL include, but are not limited to, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, and Scientific Linux. XEL is designed to provide full Linux support for all of X-ES’ x86 architecture embedded processor modules.

Full compatibility via X-ES drivers and utilities

The XEL BSP adds a layer of support for X-ES hardware through an assortment of kernel modules and drivers that enable onboard devices. The BSP’s included drivers provide access to Intel ICH GPIO and Intel Bay Trail devices, I²C GPIO devices, and temperature sensors, allowing the customer to fully interface with their products. XEL also provides access to I²C GPIO devices through either a sysfs or I²C character device interface. Temperature sensor support includes processors in the coretemp driver and a large AT24 serial EEPROM. Support for access to a PCI-to-VME bridge is included.

In addition to kernel modules and drivers, several scripts and utilities are included in the XEL BSP to support the convenience functions of X-ES hardware, such as access to readings from onboard temperature sensors, automatic I²C/SMBus device registration, and onboard LED control.

Enterprise-level support to match enterprise-level computing

Streamline the development process by working with XEL and Enterprise Linux's thoroughly documented software, supported by X-ES’ dedicated team of Linux developers. Direct engineer and developer support provides rapid responses to minimise downtime and helps to expedite development.

Due to increasing demand for Enterprise Linux support, XEL board support package releases are being made available to customers as a standard product. X-ES currently supports most Enterprise Linux 6 versions both in the x86_64 and i686 architectures, all versions of Enterprise Linux 7, and RedHawk 7.2 and 7.2.3 in the x86_64 architecture. X-ES will continue to provide Gentoo-based Linux BSPs.

XEL source code is open-source under the GNU General Public License, and can be obtained in Source RPM format with each release through an add-on repository, the X-ES Open Source Software Portal. The XEL add-on repository is intended for use on top of an existing compatible Linux installation, allowing customers to choose their distribution while supporting X-ES hardware though add-on packages. Out-of-the-box support is available for most base Enterprise Linux distribution.

X-ES is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.