New rugged network switch keeps devices connected in harsh conditions

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Crystal Group has introduced a new high performance rugged network switch designed to keep critical electronics connected in even the most extreme environments. The leading computer hardware designer-manufacturer takes their enterprise-level Ruckus wired solutions to harsh environments with the new RCS7150 network switch.

Any operational environment requires their devices to remain connected, regardless of the environment, to help ensure safety and mission success. The RCS7150 addresses this specific need by delivering a rugged reliable system featuring robust enterprise-level capabilities.

Crystal Group’s RCS7150 rugged network switches in a 12-port configuration deliver up to 240 gigabits per second (Gb/s) stacking bandwidth, up to 68 Gb/s full duplex switching capacity, and up to 51 maximum packets per second (Mpps) forwarding capacity. The 24-port configuration delivers up to 480 Gb/s stacking bandwidth, up to 132 Gb/s full duplex switching capacity, and up to 98 Mpps forwarding capacity.

Based on the Ruckus ICX 7150 Series stackable switch with a 9.75-inch depth, the RCS7150 is housed in a rugged, lightweight, and compact enclosure with an option of a transit case or a 19-inch rack with strain-hardened, aircraft-grade aluminium, designed to survive harsh environments including extreme temperatures or high shock and vibration.

Key features of the RCS7150 rugged network switch also include support for IPv6 routing; plug-and-play functionality; compatibility with industry command line technology enabling the integration of multiple units into a single logical unit addressable with a single IP address; both 12- and 24-port configurations available in a 1U form factor and weighing just 3.63kg; mounting compliant with the EIA-310 19-inch rack standard using Delrin glides or a fixed mount; and extended operating temperature range between -40°C and +55°C.

Crystal Group’s rugged network switches combine enterprise-class functionality and MIL-SPEC environmental performance to provide reliable, high-throughput connectivity and data handling in deployed environments.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.