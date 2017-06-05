New router with Cisco IOS providing secure communications

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

The XPedite5205 XMC/PMC-based Embedded Services Router (ESR) runs Cisco IOS software with Cisco Mobile Ready Net capabilities, providing highly secure data, voice, and video communications to stationary and mobile network nodes across wired and wireless links.

When combined with UHF, VHF, Wi-Fi, and other radio platforms, the combination can create mobile ad hoc networks (MANETs), without requiring a connection to central infrastructure for military and emergency response.

The new Embedded Services Router extends the Cisco enterprise infrastructure beyond traditional fixed-network infrastructure for oil and gas, mining, smart grid, heavy construction, transportation, homeland security, and public safety applications.

Offering four high performance Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, and a rich Cisco IOS software feature set, the router is suitable for most Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP)-constrained applications. To meet the needs of demanding mobile and embedded networking applications, the XPedite5205 ESR provides onboard hardware encryption to offload encryption processing, radio aware routing (RAR) with support for the latest Dynamic Link Exchange Protocol (DLEP), support for IPv6, integrated threat control with integrated Cisco IOS firewalls and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Quality of Service (QoS).

Since the XPedite5205 ESR uses the same Cisco IOS that IT staff in the military, energy, public safety, and other industries are already trained on, these organisations can expand their network to personnel, equipment, facilities, and vehicles at the edge of the network from war fighters on the battlefield, mines and drilling platforms, to natural disaster mobile command centres without any additional training.

The XPedite5205 ESR is a conduction- or air-cooled XMC/PMC router card that can plug into existing sockets or be used in standalone applications. X-ES provides an XPedite5205 development platform, along with ruggedized, deployable, packaged router systems.

X-ES is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.