New PCIe bus interface boards controlling up to 48 digital devices

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Acromag announces the addition of a new range of mezzanine boards to their PCIe-based AcroPack Series. The new PCIe bus interface boards combine a tech-refresh design with a flexible system.

The AcroPack AP471 offers 48 general-purpose, bidirectional I/O points to economically monitor and control a large quantity of digital devices. Inputs and outputs of the AP471 are CMOS and TTL compatible. Programmable polarity event interrupts are software programmable for change-of-state, positive or negative input level transitions on all 48 channels. Outputs go to a failsafe state upon power-up for safety or reset without any instantaneous toggling to prevent false alarms.

A down-facing plug-in 100-pin connector ensures a secure connection for the I/O without any cabling. These modules plug into AcroPack PCIe, VPX, and XMC carriers in any combination for embedded applications running on Linux, Windows, or VxWorks operating systems.

For easy integration of the AcroPack modules with real-time software application programs, Acromag offers C libraries for Windows, Linux and VxWorks systems; these libraries provide generic routines (source code included) to handle reads, writes, interrupts, and other functions. Demonstration programs enable the developer to quickly exercise the I/O modules before attaching the routines to the application program. This diagnostic tool can save hours of troubleshooting and debugging.

The latest COTS line of AcroPacks is SWaP-C optimised and RoHS compliant, and ideal for scientific development labs, military and aerospace applications, the defence industry and automation applications.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromaticswebsite www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.