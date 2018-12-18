New NTDC Series rugged 2000-3000W DC-DC converters

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Technology Dynamics Inc. introduces a new series of DC-DC converters ideally suited for high power applications where reliable DC power is a must.

The new NTDC Series of high power DC-DC converters provides highly regulated DC output power in a 2000-3000 watts range. The rugged construction and superior quality of these DC-DC converters make them ideal for bulk power DC applications in the industrial, medical, military and electric vehicle markets.

The NTDC Series offers a full range of DC-DC converter solutions for DC power requirements including fully customised units. The NTDC Series boasts a wide input range of 19-72 VDC and 72-144 VDC with available outputs of 12V, 24V, 28V and 48 VDC.

The NTDC Series delivers high efficiency, tightly regulated outputs and OV, OC and OT protections.

The NTDC Series is the DC-DC converter of choice for commercial, industrial and military applications including RF and microwave amplifiers, mass transit, utility, communications and ground mobile military applications. Standard units are easily modified for custom applications.

Metromatics is the distributor for Technology Dynamics Inc. in Australia and New Zealand.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.