New MIL-STD-1553 communication modules in a ruggedised mini-PCIe form factor

Acromag has added two new MIL-STD-1553 communication modules to their offering of AcroPack rugged I/O modules based on the PCI Express mini card standard. While the AP571 provides single function MIL-STD-1553 communication, the AP572 provides full multifunction databus communication. Both models provide one dual redundant channel with four open/ground avionics level discrete I/O signals in addition to IRIG-B I/O and Trigger I/O.

Key features of the new AcroPack MIL-STD-1553 communication modules include high performance SoC architecture featuring dual-core RISC processors tightly coupled to large programmable logic for host CPU offload and real-time functionality; 128MB global RAM on-board for data scheduling and buffering, allowing the module to operate dependably at full bus rates; and a variety of carrier cards available to host a mix of up to four AcroPack I/O modules on PCI Express, VPX or XMC computer platforms.

Designed for COTS applications, these mPCIe mezzanine modules deliver a SWaP-optimised solution for avionics test, simulation, and monitoring applications. The advanced hardware architecture provides generous computing and memory resources, guaranteeing all functions can run concurrently at full performance specifications.

AcroPack mezzanine modules improve on the mini PCI Express architecture by adding a down-facing 100-pin connector that securely routes the I/O through a carrier card without any loose internal cabling. Carrier cards in PCIe, VPX, and XMC formats let the users combine up to four I/O function modules from more than 25 available models in a single computer slot. Software tools support embedded applications running on Linux®, Windows®, or VxWorks® operating systems.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

