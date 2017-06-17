New MetroSpec LCD controller board for digital signage

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

The MetroSpec from Metromatics is a new LCD controller board designed for various digital signage applications.

The MetroSpec Stirling LCD controller board is used to control and display images and information on high resolution LCD panels, making it ideal for application in commercial digital signage, industrial outdoor digital signage and harsh environments where LCD panels are used such as in defence and rail environments.

Key features of the MetroSpec Stirling LCD controller boards include video wall support; auto brightness; compliance with HDCP 2.2, HDMI 2.0, Display Port V1.2a and RoHS requirements; support for HDMI 4Kx2K inputs, UHD panels (Vx1, eDP interface), QHD panels with LVDS interface and RS-232C inputs; software/firmware updates through USB memory; 7-button keypad interface and on-screen menus to allow adjustments to the display; IR control; automatic LCD dimming control; and two fan control ports for automatic (via internal sensor) or manual fan driving.

The MetroSpec Stirling LCD controller board allows up to 25 displays to be daisy-chained into the ultimate video wall. Key benefits also include provision of a range of outputs such as video, RS-232C and speakers; ability to operate in harsh conditions from 0°C to 50°C with humidity of up to 80%; and lightweight at 400g.

Metromatics specialises in providing high bright, sunlight readable digital signage for outdoor environments under the MetroSpec brand.

For more information on the MetroSpec LCD controller boards, please visit www.metrospec.com.au or www.metromatics.com.au, or call (07) 3868-4255.