New FUTEK TFF400 reaction torque sensors with up to 300% overload protection

FUTEK announces the newly redesigned TFF400 reaction torque sensor made from aluminium and anodised for optimum durability for use in diverse industrial applications.

The new FUTEK TFF400 reaction torque sensor features a flange to flange mounting solution with torque measurements ranging from 0.04 to 56 Nm and improved torsional stiffness of 560 inch-oz/radians to 122,000 inch pounds/radians, making the sensor stiffer and faster.

Key design features include a lower deflection and robust flexure; through-hole counter-bore allowing the assembly to remain concentric and limiting the chances of offsetting the torque; full range of mounting options available with the recommended mounting plate; capacity range from 0.04 to 56 Nm; up to 300% overload protection on lower capacities; easy integration into OEM applications; torque auditing possible; and easy cable disconnect.

FUTEK's TFF400 reaction torque sensors fit a variety of applications such as fastener testing, engine testing for automotive and aerospace industries, automotive brake testing, and prosthetic limb testing.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.