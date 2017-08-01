Search
New fanless rugged embedded computer for demanding conditions

By Metromatics 01 August 2017
Supplier News
article image Crystal’s new R1112 rugged embedded computer
Crystal Group has introduced a new range of fanless rugged embedded computers designed specifically to perform in demanding military and industrial applications over a wide temperature range. Crystal is a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer hardware.

Crystal’s new R1112 rugged embedded computer is designed for applications where high performance and reliability are needed in demanding environmental conditions. Featuring an efficient heat-dissipating, solid-state design, the powerful computer offers an optimal solution for harsh environment automation applications common to oil and gas production, municipal utilities, mining operations and military systems. The R1112 provides a reliable and stable automation platform with minimum maintenance.

Key features of the RE1112 rugged embedded computers include fanless operation over an extended temperature range from -40°C to +60°C; special aluminium housing with cooling fins serving as a heat sink for conductive cooling of internal electronics; chassis built to withstand harsh environments for storage operations from -45°C to +85°C; multiple DIN rail options for mounting; and wide voltage range of 18-36 VDC power input.

Powered by Intel Core i7, the RE1112 rugged embedded computer is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM, features one PCIe X16 low profile expansion card and offers on-board SATA2 and SATA3. The computer has two non-removable 2.5" SSD hard drives, supporting Linux, VMWare and Windows software.

The RE1112 rugged embedded computer is designed for highly reliable performance in both military and industrial applications through a wide temperature range.

For more information, please visit the Metromatics website, www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.

Embedded Computers Rugged Industrial Computers Military Computers