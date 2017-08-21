New Ethernet communication modules offer optional PoE model

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Acromag has extended their AP580 Series PCIe-based AcroPack modules with the addition of a new Power over Ethernet (PoE) model.

The AP580 Series mini boards provide a single Ethernet 10, 100, or 1000 Mbps port. The optional PoE model, AP580E-POE-LF, provides 52V DC and up to 10 watts of power to powered devices (PD). The PoE Ethernet communication module avoids other traffic on a network and is ideal for a video camera, VOIP phone, or any other powered device.

Key features of the new PoE model include down-facing plug-in 100-pin connector ensuring a secure connection for I/O; Intel i210 Ethernet controller PROset supported to assist with diagnostics, tests and configuration; and ability to plug into AcroPack PCIe, VPX and XMC carriers in any combination for embedded applications running on Linux, Windows, or VxWorks operating systems.

The AcroPack modules can be easily integrated with real-time software application programs using Acromag’s C libraries for VxWorks and other operating systems. The libraries provide generic routines (with source code) to handle reads, writes, interrupts, and other functions. The developer can use demonstration programs to quickly exercise the I/O modules before attaching the routines to the application program, saving hours of troubleshooting and debugging time.

This COTS line of AcroPacks is SWaP-C optimised, RoHS compliant and ideal for scientific development labs, military and aerospace, defence and automation applications.

Headquartered near Detroit, Michigan, Acromag offers a complete line of embedded I/O products including bus boards, mezzanine modules, wiring accessories, and software.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website, www.metromatics.com.au or phone (07) 3868-4255.