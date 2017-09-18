Search
New DEWESoft USB DAQ system is small, powerful and smart

By Metromatics 18 September 2017
Supplier News
article image DEWE-43 DAQ system
Leading data measurement devices provider DEWESoft introduces the DEWE-43, an award-winning USB DAQ system in a compact form factor, yet delivering powerful and smart performance.

Weighing just over 0.5kg and measuring 22.3 x 7.82 x 4.50 cm in size, the small and lightweight yet versatile DEWE-43 is the ideal solution for demanding dynamic data acquisition applications.

Key features of the DEWE-43 DAQ system include eight dynamic analogue inputs, each one backed by a 24-bit AD converter for simultaneous sampling at the highest resolution; ‘universal’ type inputs able to handle strain gauges and voltages up to ±10V natively; and solid aluminium construction ensuring portability as well as ruggedness.

DEWESoft's tiny DSI adapters can be converted to a different input type, including IEPE accelerometer inputs, 200V inputs, RTDs and thermocouples.

Design features of the compact data acquisition system also include isolated power supply; eight super-counters capable of 1x event count, encoder, period, pulse-width, duty-cycle, frequency measurement per channel or 3x TTL pulse digital inputs; two isolated, high-speed CAN 2.0b bus channels (1 Mbit/sec/ch), supporting OBDII, J1939, CAN out; locking mini-USB connector; and Dewesoft X for HW auto detection, smart sensors and zero-configuration.

The award-winning DEWE-43 received a Product of the Year Award from NASA Tech Briefs magazine.

DEWESoft is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website, www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.

