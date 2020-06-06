Monnit’s new ALTA advanced edge gateways for IoT security

Metromatics presents the ALTA advanced edge gateway, recently released by Monnit Corporation for IoT applications.

The new gateway aggregates data from feature-rich Monnit wireless sensors to any cloud provider such as Amazon AWS. Coupling the prominent MQTTS protocol and the IoT’s broadest sensor range, Monnit’s edge gateway fulfils a key IoT mission of making deployments more agile and productive.

With the expansive Internet of Things inundating businesses with billions of data points, the edge gateway helps them cope by decentralising data processing and bringing this processing closer to data generating ‘things’. Firms will benefit from spontaneous analytics, instant action based on metrics and support for enhanced situation-based applications.

In-the-field authentication of IoT data

The edge gateway features a web interface for configuring and managing Monnit wireless sensors, as well as designating MQTT brokers. As the Ethernet-based gateway receives sensor data, the gateway ‘fingerprints’ the data with a cryptographic validation stamp. This authenticated data is then transmitted to a cloud broker (or multiple brokers), where it arrives in a standard format. The edge gateway’s integrated macros enable data configuration in virtually any format, such as JSON or XML, making it a powerful tool for data analysis and action.

Key features of ALTA edge gateway include scalability with one gateway accommodating up to 100 wireless sensors; security with data authentication via unique cryptographic validation fingerprint; robust processing with Linux UBUNTU single board computer with a 32-bit ARM; and redundancy with data transmission to multiple cloud providers or MQTT servers, ensuring operational reliability in the event of server failure

Similar to all of Monnit’s US-made gateways, the new edge gateway supports Monnit’s line of 80+ ALTA long-range wireless sensors.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au, or call (07) 3868-4255.