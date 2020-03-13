Metromatics to distribute WOLF’s rugged AI and video modules

Metromatics is the perfect partner for distributing WOLF’s wide range of rugged graphics and video modules across Australasia.

Wolf Advanced Technology (WOLF) has appointed Metromatics as the distributor of their rugged AI and video modules within Australia and New Zealand. WOLF’s rugged modules capture, process, encode, display, and enable AI inference for sensor video and data.

Metromatics’ 30-year history of providing sales, distribution and support services for embedded computing and system solutions, as well as offices in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, makes them the perfect partner for distributing WOLF’s wide range of rugged graphics and video modules across Australasia.

“We look forward to collaborating with Metromatics to win new military and aerospace programs by providing them a unique technical advantage with WOLF products,” said Lindsey Chapman, director, Global Sales Operations for WOLF.

Metromatics has an extensive industry-specific history, currently representing companies that specialise in manufacturing embedded computing, MIL-STD conduction cooled systems, rugged AC power systems, data acquisition systems and a full sensor range. The addition of WOLF’s graphic and video module solutions will provide Metromatics’ customers and the Australasian aerospace and defence market as a whole, access to, and support for high-speed video and AI inference processing with advanced NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, available in COTS, MCOTS or full custom designs, using VPX, XMC and MXM/MXC architectures.

Metromatics’ appointment creates the opportunity to combine excellent service with the ability to provide real-time response to customer demand. WOLF will continue to provide infrastructure support to Metromatics in terms of sales and technical assistance from WOLF’s experienced Engineering Attack Team.