Measuring tube expansion with Futek miniature load buttons

By Metromatics 29 January 2018
Supplier News
article image Conceptual representation of Futek’s miniature load button installed between two plates
Futek offers a complete solution for the accurate measurement of the expansion of a tube as fluid moves through it.

Futek’s solution combines their LLB Series miniature load buttons with their instrumentation options and software, enabling engineers to accurately measure tube expansion.

The conceptual drawing above shows a Futek miniature load button installed between two plates, with a process tube also located between these plates. As fluid flows through the process tube, its diameter expands thank to the unique design of the plate (pivot points).

As the tube expands, the top plate begins to apply force measurements onto the load button, with the applied force streamed to one of the several instrument options (digital display, amplifier or USB). Both the digital displays and the USB module can utilise SENSIT Test & Measurement software to graph and collect the data.

Products used in this application include Futek LLB Series miniature load button; IAA Series analogue amplifier; high resolution USB output module; IHH500 intelligent handheld display; IMP650 panel mount display; and SENSIT Test & Measurement software.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.

