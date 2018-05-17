M-TDC Thermomodule allowing plugless upgrade of thermocouple measuring points

Ipetronik introduces their new M-TDC Thermomodule, a device equipped with a special contacting technology that allows the plugless upgrade of thermocouple measuring points.

With this patented thermocouple direct connect (TDC) method, Ipetronik facilitates the setup of thermocouple measuring points and helps customers improve their workflow.

The unique M-TDC Thermomodule from Ipetronik allows plugless connection between the measuring point and the module. The sensor cable is directly inserted into the module, contacting and interlocking automatically. The PT100 sensors within each analogue input guarantee highly precise temperature measurements.

This contact is established with a special needle adapter within the module. High connection forces guarantee uninterrupted contact even under harsh conditions. The asymmetrical M-TDC cable cross-section assures reverse polarity protection. These cables are coated and insulated with a very durable and electrically insulated Teflon-based material, which is resistant to aggressive media.

Additionally, being heat- and cold-resistant, the cable can be used from -160°C up to +260°C. The new cable and contacting system also offers solutions for existing thermocouple sensors with subminiature thermoplugs. The M-TDC adapter connector developed for these plugs provides an automatic latching mechanism and establishes the connection to the M-TDC sensor cable.

The M-TDC module meets all quality requirements of protection such as class IP65, shock, temperature, resistance and more, and fits seamlessly into the Ipetronik hardware and software infrastructure. Form and casing match the M2 family so that the M-TDC module can be operated in any system chain.

Ipetroniks is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .