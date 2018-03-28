Low power, Ethernet bridge converter for MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Alta Data Technologies presents the new eNetX-MA4, a rugged small, lightweight and low power Ethernet bridge converter ready for deployment in MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC operations.

Alta Data's eNetX-MA4 is an innovative product for ‘remoting’ 1553 and ARINC-429/717 operations on 10/100/1000 Ethernet local area networks (LAN). The rugged device provides real-time UDP connectivity for 1-2 dual redundant 1553 (A/B) busses and 4 ARINC channels, and is tested to MIL-STD-704F/810G/461F and DO160.

Alta Data has combined the industry's most advanced 32-bit 1553 FPGA protocol engine, AltaCore, with a real-time IP/UDP thin server, enabling customers to implement their applications with the feature-rich AltaAPI, as used with standard cards, often without recompiling, making the eNetX-MA4 the ultimate in code portability.

Key features of eNetX-MA4 Ethernet bridge converters include: 1-2 independent, dual redundant (A/B) MIL-STD-1553 channels and optional 4 ARINC channels - rugged MIL-810G/461/704, DO-160 Sec 22; tested to MIL-STD-704F 810G 461F, DO160 Sec 22; thin-server, real-time UDP Ethernet - abstract API or straight BSD sockets; FPGA state machine with no processor or stack – virus proof; and auto BM/RX mode for auto 1553-ARINC facilitating Ethernet bridging.

The SAE AS4111 5.2 protocol (1553) tested eNetX-MA4 also features 5-32 VDC, 5V @ 7W typical; one channel < 5W; BM < 3W; small dimensions measuring 14.2 x 7 x 3.5cm, 270g without cabling; standard 10/100/1000 Ethernet UDP; 7 Avionics discretes, TTL clock, trigger; and IEEE-1588, IRIG-B PAM RX or 1, 5, 10 MHz PPS.

Alta Data is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.