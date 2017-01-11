Leidos selects Crystal’s RS378 3U rugged server for real-time signal intelligence system

Crystal Group Inc. has announced that their RS378 3U rugged server has been selected for the Leidos eXpeditionary RT (XRT) system. Crystal is a trusted designer and manufacturer of combat-proven rugged COTS as well as custom computers, displays, switches and storage devices.

The Leidos XRT system is a real-time signal intelligence system used by the U.S. Army. Designed as a scalable, high-performance computing platform, the system extracts real-time, context sensitive situational awareness conditions from enormous and disparate sources of data for analysis on-site. The real-time data analysis in the field allows for in-theatre mission planning, intelligence and tactical operations that lead to identifying and locating the enemy.

The advanced capabilities of the Leidos XRT system are integral to the Army's operations in the battlefield. Crystal's rugged servers deliver the reliability, portability and durability needed to operate in hostile environments while providing the high compute processing necessary to recognise and overcome potential battlefield threats.

Recommended for military and industrial applications, Crystal Group’s RS378 rugged servers offer Intel’s Sandy Bridge, Ivy Bridge, Haswell or Broadwell CPU options and can be configured with eight removable 3.5” HDD or 2.5” SATA or SAS bays, and up to 16 hot-swappable 2.5” HDDs in drive packs.

The system is expandable with up to seven full-height slots, and can be rack mounted on Delrin glides and Jonathan rails or fixed mounted. The RS378 system is 20 inches in depth and weighs 18.1437 - 20.8652 kilogrammes.

Crystal Group’s RS378 rugged 3U server is available in Australia from Metromatics .