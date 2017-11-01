ITS 6520 video recorder capturing uncompressed video

Instrumentation Technology Systems (ITS) presents the 6520 Video Recording Instrument (RVI) designed to capture high quality video imagery without compression.

Often HD recorders use compression to reduce the video clip file size to fit on small storage devices. If the camera (source) and recorder, storage or displays (destination) are more than 500 feet apart, compression will be used to allow transfer of the video.

The ITS 6520 Video Recording Instrument (VRI) captures uncompressed HD-SDI video without colour shift, quantisation errors, and DCT coefficient losses. The user can play the video clips just as the SDI from the camera delivered them.

Playback in slow motion, single step frame to frame and loop on a subclip – each frame presented retains the full resolution and correct colour captured by the camera. The actual video samples can also be downloaded via Ethernet to a file using ITS 6520 DownloadVideo GUI.

This software can transcode the video to an uncompressed AVI, compressed MP4 or Windows Media Video file. Audio (if any) as well as imagery is captured, downloaded and transcoded. DownloadVideo will also extract VANC metadata packets and can parse, format and display the data while playing the video with full frame synchronisation.

The 6520 Video Recording Instrument can be furnished with a removable 1 Terabyte SSD, which can hold a single 1080 clip of 151,500 frames. At 60 fps, 151K frames are equivalent to 42 minutes of uncompressed 1080 video. However, it can hold 151K 1080 frames that may be comprised of many clips; up to 512 different clips can be captured to the SSD. The clips may even be in different SD-SDI and HD-SDI formats.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.