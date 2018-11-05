ITS 6041K Kronos HD from Metromatics

Instrumentation Technology Systems presents the ITS 6041K Kronos HD, a single purpose device that embeds a microsecond timestamp and SMPTE time code (ST2-2) on each vertical sync event of a SMPTE, 292M or 424M SDI video stream.

Microsecond time is accurate to 1±1 µsec when locked to the internal 12-channel GPS receiver and accuracy is 3±2 µsec when locked to external IRIG B. SMPTE time-code is updated to 2 µsec precision on each second. Frame count starts on each second and is incremented on each vertical sync event. Time stamps will be inserted on VANC line 9 (Microsecond Timestamp) and VANC line 21(SMPTE).

If a timestamp is present in the incoming video, that timestamp will not be overwritten by the Kronos HD.

When a valid 4:2:2 encoded SDI video stream is connected to the encoder, it will decode and automatically detect 720p, 1080i or 1080p video formats at 25, 29.97, 50, 59.94 (3G) and 60 (3G) Hz frame rates.

The Kronos HD will begin forming and inserting KLV packets immediately after synchronising with the SDI stream without any operator intervention. A sealed pushbutton may be used to cause the time to be optionally overlaid on the video frame in white, black, red or yellow in one of the four corners of the frame.

A Camera Sync (-CS) option is available that will phase lock to the time reference (GPS or IRIG), and after detecting the format of incoming HD-SDI will automatically generate a reference phase locked (GPS or IRIG) tri-level synchronisation pulse train matching the camera image format and frame rate.

The Kronos HD is housed in a small (12.7 x 15.25 x 7.6cm) IPC 67 qualified enclosure weighing less than 1kg, and may be used with any ITS 6980G-HD, 6055C-nGHD, 6520 Fusion VRI or other MISB compliant decoder at the destination end to decode and display in the output video the metadata time previously embedded in each VANC.

Key features of the Kronos HD include: Synchronises time to external IRIG B reference or internal GPS receiver; Captures time within 2 µsec of each vertical sync event in an SDI video stream; Inserts microsecond timestamps in accordance with MISB 605.3 in KLV packets in VANC line 9 on each frame; Inserts SMPTE ST2-2 timestamp KLV packets in VANC line 21 on each frame; Accepts HD and 3G SDI video sources per SMPTE 292M/424M; System auto-selects the time reference, IRIG if present or GPS when locked; Overlay time in one of 4 colours in one of four corners or no overlay (default); GPS antenna input (SMA); patch amplified mag-mount antenna supplied; Small (3¼” x 2½” x 7”) IPC 67 package; 12 VDC 5 watts AC-DC converter (wall mount) available; Options: Camera Sync (tri-level) output, USB C input/setup port.

For more information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.