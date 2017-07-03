Intel Xeon D processor-based mezzanine modules

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

The XPedite7650 addresses the high-bandwidth and processing-intensive requirements of today’s commercial, industrial, and military applications

Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) announces the release of the Xpedite7650, their first enhanced COM Express Basic (Type 7) mezzanine module based on the Intel Xeon D-1500 family of processors (formerly Broadwell-DE) and featuring dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

The XPedite7650 is an Intel Xeon D processor-based mezzanine module designed to the COM Express Basic form factor (95mm x 125mm), and the first X-ES product to be designed in accordance with the COM Express (Type 7) standard, bringing PC processing to a wide range of applications.

Deviating from the established Type 6 pinout, which focuses on audio and visual capabilities, the new Type 7 standard eliminates graphic support to allow for the inclusion of 10 Gigabit Ethernet, an NC-SI interface, and an additional eight (total of 32) PCI Express lanes. It accommodates up to 32GB of DDR4-2133 ECC SDRAM in two channels to support memory-intensive applications.

The XPedite7650 mezzanine modules address the high-bandwidth and processing-intensive requirements of today’s commercial, industrial, and military applications. The small footprint and standards-based form factor make the XPedite7650 perfect for portable and rugged environments, while providing an upgrade path for the future.

The XPedite7650 also hosts numerous I/O ports and interfaces, including 10 Gigabit Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, PCI Express, SATA, USB 3.0, LPC, SMB, I²C, and LVTTL serial. Wind River VxWorks and X-ES Enterprise Linux Support Packages (XEL) are available.

X-ES is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.