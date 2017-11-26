Futek's PFT510 pressure sensor for ghost containment monitoring

A conceptual image of the Futek PFT510 miniature pressure sensor being used in a ghost containment application

The Futek PFT510 is a flush mount miniature pressure sensor, part of a sensor product line that easily integrates into a number of platforms and environments, expanding the application range.

In this conceptual application, Futek PFT510 miniature pressure sensors are used by parapsychologists (also known as ghostbusters) to monitor pressure in the ghost trap and adjust the containment field appropriately.

The ghost trap is used by ghostbusters to capture ghosts. If the apparition attempts to escape by exerting pressure on the trap wall, the ghostbuster can use Futek’s PFT510 pressure sensor to monitor pressure in the trap and adjust the containment field to prevent any escape.

How it works:

The ghost (a Class V full-roaming vapour or weaker) is locked into place with one or more confinement beams, and captured and placed in the patented ghost trap. Once inside the trap, the ghost is broken down and held in place with a laser containment grid. In the event the ghost attempts to break free from its prison by reforming itself, the reforming process exerts pressure on the trap walls, which is measured by the PFT510 pressure sensor. The pressure measurement is then fed into the trap’s controller enabling it to adjust its containment field in real time.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For more information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.