FUTEK's miniature reaction torque screwdriver enables operators to monitor the torque applied during the assembly of more delicate products. When assembling delicate products, operators may be required to use a torque screwdriver to monitor the torque applied to nuts and bolts. FUTEK's miniature reaction torque screwdriver (TAT200) is an ideal auditing tool to monitor such torsional measurements.

The torque screwdriver can be paired with FUTEK's USB Solutions and SENSIT Software, creating the perfect laboratory platform for data logging and live graphing measurements straight onto the operator's computer screen as depicted in the conceptual diagram above.

Pairing the TAT200 miniature reaction torque sensor with FUTEK's IHH500 handheld digital display enables its use as a production device in more industrial applications.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is a U.S. manufacturer of load cells, torque sensors, pressure sensors, multi-axis sensors and related instruments and software. FUTEK supplies test and measurement products to medical, robotic and aerospace industries among others.

FUTEK is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.