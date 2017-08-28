Search
Home > Futek tri-axial load cells for wind tunnel testing
Related Supplier News
Mars Rover Curiosity drills into Martian surface with customised FUTEK sensors
Mars Rover Curiosity drills into ...
Two customised sensors from FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc. played a key role in the first ever sampling of Martian rock by any rover vehicle on Mars.

Futek tri-axial load cells for wind tunnel testing

By Metromatics 28 August 2017
Supplier News
article image Conceptual diagram showing a model mounted onto a stationary tri-axial sensor
logo
07 38684255

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Wind tunnels are used in aerodynamic research to study the effects of air moving past solid objects. These studies help researchers learn more about the relationship between airflow and objects.

In the conceptual diagram above, a model is mounted onto a stationary tri-axial sensor, which provides measurement of the pressure placed on the object at test.

How it works

To quantify the force placed on a model, Futek's MTA400 tri-axial load cell is fixed on a test stand. The model is then fastened onto the tri-axial load cell, which will record a precise pressure measurement in response to the conditions of the wind tunnel. These force measurements can be streamed to a PC utilising Futek's USB solutions.

Once the measurement data is streamed to a PC, it can be monitored by Futek's SENSIT test and measurement software. SENSIT can monitor up to 16 channels of measurement readings, as well as live graph and data log.

Futek's tri-axial load cells and instrumentation offer the precision and accuracy required in this important field of research.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Load Cells Pressure Measurement Measurement Research