FUTEK subminiature button load cell for bag sealer validation

By Metromatics 25 April 2017
Supplier News
article image Conceptual diagram showing a pair of FUTEK LLB130 load cells monitor the force applied to the pouch during the pouch sealing process
FUTEK has introduced a new range of load cells that can ensure the integrity of seals in packaged products. Pouches or packaging containing sterilised or sealed products can tear, break or get damaged, which may not be visible but can lead to spoilage or a compromised product. For manufacturers and packaging plants to mitigate seal failure and ensure seal integrity, it’s important to ensure verification of the heat sealing force, as over or under applied sealing force can prematurely cause the seal to fail.

Seal validation can be done using a pair of FUTEK LLB130 load cells to monitor the force applied to the pouch during the pouch sealing process. The manufacturer can monitor and intercept faults, ensuring the integrity of the seal.

In the conceptual diagram above, two subminiature button load cells are placed to measure the force exerted on the heater bars by the packaging. As the pouch moves through the heater bars for sealing, the bars are forced outward, resulting in the load cell buttons measuring the applied force. The two load cells ensure that the heater bars are spread apart evenly and functioning right mechanically. The resulting load cell output is then amplified by the IAA series analogue amplifiers for input into the PLC, allowing for fault monitoring and pouch seal validation.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.

