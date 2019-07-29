Futek sensors support NeuraLink brain implant project

The ambitious NeuraLink project that aims to connect the human brain with computers uses Futek’s sensors for their force measurement needs.

The San Francisco based start-up backed by Elon Musk recently revealed their latest brain implant following the two-year development. NeuraLink aims to treat brain disorders, helping people with traumatic injuries by creating a brain-machine interface, and build steps towards a human-artificial intelligence symbiosis.

The NeuraLink system uses sensors about the width of a strand of human hair to connect the human brain with a computer interface. Futek is proud to have supported NeuraLink with their force measurement needs as they develop and continue to build this technological advancement.

Futek supplied their LSB200 miniature S-Beam Jr. load cells for the project. The S-Beam load cell has become one of the signature products in the Futek load cell series and is capable of servicing numerous applications industrywide.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.