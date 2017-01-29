FUTEK’s submersible load cells for performance testing of medical devices

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Conceptual diagram: FUTEK’s submersible S-Beam load cell (LSB210) is fixed to a testing system to measure the trackability of a catheter through a tortuous anatomy

FUTEK has introduced a new submersible load cell for interventional device test systems, designed to measure the performance of various medical devices used in critical care procedures.

Interventional device test systems are designed to accurately record the performance of medical devices such as catheters, guide wires, stent delivery systems, endoscopes and scope tools. An interventional device test aims to reduce risk to the patient during medical procedures while informing medical researchers about the device’s performance features such as trackability.

Trackability or track force refers to the force required to advance through a tortuous object with precise measurement modules needed to accurately record findings of force vs. position.

For instance, FUTEK’s submersible Jr. S-Beam load cell (LSB210) would be fixed to a testing system to measure the trackability of a catheter through a tortuous anatomy, as per the conceptual diagram above.

The LSB210 load cell is fixed on the test system to quantify the force exerted to advance the catheter through a tortuous anatomy. The overload protection feature in the load cell provides assurance to researchers in case of accidental overload. The measurement readings of the force can be streamed to a computer utilising FUTEK's USB solutions and the data monitored by FUTEK's SENSIT Test and Measurement software, providing the medical researcher with accurate track force data, thereby reducing the risk to patients.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

Please visit the Metromatics website at www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255 for more information.