Futek’s new QLA383 portable calibration kit

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. has introduced their new QLA383 portable calibration kit designed as a three-channel monolithic force sensor calibration tool to audit testing probes for touchscreen devices.

When paired with Futek instrumentation, the revolutionary tool offers high precision and repeatability.

Futek’s QLA383 portable calibration kit features a low 7mm profile to fit the height of the latest consumer touchscreen devices. Key features also include a 2kHz natural frequency for a fast dynamic response; 3 individual channels that can be triangulated to determine location, load distribution and total force across the entire active surface; USB output; and aluminium construction.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.