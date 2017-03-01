FUTEK’s miniature pressure sensors for desalination system monitoring

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Conceptual application diagram: FUTEK's PFT510 miniature pressure sensor is inserted between the water pump output and reverse osmosis filter input

Miniature flush mount pressure sensors from FUTEK are being used in desalination system monitoring applications to maintain constant pressure.

Desalination systems are being seen as an important solution to address the shortage of clean drinking water in drought-stricken regions around the world, especially in areas with limited freshwater sources. Engineers are hard at work perfecting desalination systems that can convert ocean water into fresh drinking water.

High pressure reverse osmosis technology is commonly applied to convert saltwater into freshwater. These systems require constant pressure delivered from a system of pumps to maintain membrane health and maximise system efficiency. By incorporating a pressure sensor into a closed loop control system, the pump can maintain a constant operating pressure for maximum efficiency.

In the conceptual application diagram above, FUTEK's PFT510 miniature pressure sensor is inserted between the water pump output and reverse osmosis filter input. The output signal from the pressure sensor is amplified with FUTEK's IAA series or IDA100 amplifier and fed into a PLC, which then regulates the motor output in response to changing pressures, thereby maintaining a constant output pressure.

Maintaining a consistent pressure increases the filter’s life and maximises system efficiency. FUTEK's IDA amplifier output can also be monitored and adjusted accordingly over USB connection with FUTEK's SENSIT software.

FUTEK's miniature flush mount pressure sensor solution for desalination system monitoring helps ensure access to clean drinking water for people around the world.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

