Futek’s miniature JR S-Beam load cell for accuracy in DNA synthesis

Sensors integrated in bio-medical applications are required to have a small size and extremely high accuracy (in micrograms). In DNA synthesis for instance, bio-medical engineers would utilise Futek’s LSB200 miniature JR S-Beam load cell for its precision and sensitive capacity range.

In this application, it is imperative that each dispenser releases an exact amount of fluid to ensure accuracy in the DNA sequence. An LSB200 miniature S-Beam JR load cell has been mounted to the base of each fluid dispenser to measure down to the microgram of fluid as it exits the dispensing tube. Once the allotted amount of fluid has been released from the dispenser, the valve will close until it is time to perform another DNA sequence.

The LSB200 load cell works in conjunction with SENSIT Test and Measurement Software and Futek's USB Solutions to ensure precision and accuracy in these microgram measurements.

Products in use: A miniature S-Beam JR (LSB200) load cell paired with instrumentation (USB Solutions or IAA Series amplifier).

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.