Futek’s MBA500 torque and thrust biaxial sensor

By Metromatics 26 May 2017
The new MBA500 torque and thrust biaxial load cells from Futek are designed to measure reaction torque moments as well as tension and compression loads, all in one transducer.

Featuring an all-aluminium construction, the temperature compensated torque/ thrust sensor is able to achieve an impressive 0.2% non-linearity while providing 150% (22.7 to 68 kg)/ 125% (90.7 kg) over-capacity. Two separate outputs for applied torque and thrust forces drive excellent performance and high precision in the sensor.

Futek’s new force/torque sensors are used throughout industry for product testing, robotic assembly, grinding and polishing. In research, the sensors are used in robotic surgery, haptics, rehabilitation and neurology among many more. The MBA500 torque and thrust biaxial sensor offers an excellent solution for measuring loads in tension and compression as well as torque in clockwise and counter-clockwise direction.

Key features of Futek’s MBA500 torque and thrust biaxial sensors include compact form, weighing only 6.5 oz; metal foil strain gauge technology; and design allowing modification or customisation to meet diverse requirements.

The sensor’s customisation flexibility is supported by Futek's inventory, making them available in various capacities for quick delivery; the entire multi-component load cell product line is also in stock for prompt supply.

For those seeking a complete system solution, Futek can provide both signal conditioned displays or VCal portable systems. Futek’s VCal portable system brings system verification directly to the customer for on-site verification and calibration of products. Futek MBA Series is also available with TEDS/ IEEE1451.4 option.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website, www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.

