Futek’s MBA500 torque and thrust bi-axial sensors

Futek’s MBA500 sensor can be fixed to the motor's end to characterise the thrust and torque generated by each motor and propeller

Quadcopters and drones are increasingly becoming popular in the marketplace. A quadcopter uses its four propellers to generate air lift and change directions. The propellers are designed to work in conjunction with each other to ensure that there are no torque imbalances to send the vehicle spinning out of control.

Futek’s MBA500 torque and thrust bi-axial load cell can be fixed to the motor's end to characterise the thrust and torque generated by each motor and propeller. When the motor is powered on and rotating, the thrust of the propellers will be measured by the MBA500’s Fz channel, and the back-torque of the motor measured by the Mz channel, all while maintaining low crosstalk.

When used with a USB220, this multi-axial sensor allows for a portable setup where a hobbyist/test engineer can use a laptop to analyse the live test data - both in an outdoor setting or in a more controlled, indoor environment.

The MBA500 torque and thrust bi-axial load cell is designed to measure reaction torque moments as well as tension and compression loads, all in one transducer.

Key features of the temperature compensated MBA500 torque and thrust bi-axial sensors include all-aluminium construction; ability to achieve an impressive 0.2% nonlinearity and provide 150% (22.7 to 68 kg)/ 125% (90.7 kg) over-capacity; and excellent performance and high precision achieved through two separate outputs for applied torque and thrust forces.

Force/torque sensors are used throughout industry for product testing, robotic assembly, and grinding and polishing. In research, the sensors are used in robotic surgery, haptics, rehabilitation and neurology among many other applications.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.