Futek’s in-line load cell solution for biomedical research testing

Load cells are utilised in several medical research facilities, especially during sensitive biomaterial testing that requires accurate and precise measurement feedback. Load cells enable biomedical researchers working with delicate materials to monitor the force applied to their test specimens.

Futek's product solution for biomaterial testing includes in-line load cells from the LCM Series paired with instrumentation and software (IHH500, IPM650, USB Solutions, and SENSIT Test and Measurement Software).

The conceptual application diagram shows an in-line load cell (LCM Series) mounted to a linear actuator. As the actuator drives the needle into the biomaterial, the load feedback is displayed on either Futek’s IHH500 or IPM650 digital displays or alternatively streamed through a USB onto a PC. The user can have access to the data logs and live graph information when the SENSIT Test and Measurement Software is paired with any of these instrument options.

Futek's solution for biomedical research testing will provide accurate and precise measurement feedback needed for the delicate and specialised application.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please contact Metromatics on (07) 3868-4255 or visit www.metromatics.com.au.