FUTEK’s compact micro reaction torque sensors

FUTEK presents the new QTA141 micro reaction torque sensor, an innovative new range of sensors featuring a tiny footprint to provide a precision torque measurement solution for miniature, DC and servo motors. The significant reduction in size allows the QTA141 to fit where most reaction torque sensors cannot.

The small size of FUTEK’s QTA141 allows the installation of this micro reaction torque sensor in environments where traditional reaction torque sensors would not fit. Traditional reaction torque sensors are bulky unlike the QTA141, which measures only 22mm in diameter and 10mm in height. A 10mm diameter central hole allows a motor drive shaft and coupling to pass cleanly through the sensor.

Key features of FUTEK’s QTA141 micro reaction torque sensors include a 1 Nm capacity that exceeds the stall torque of most 22mm gear motors; rated output of 1.3 mV/V; safe overload of 150%; lightweight, aluminium construction; and outer diameter of 22mm and height of 10mm for flush mounting to 22mm gear motors.

The QTA141 features ± 0.5% Nonlinearity, ± 0.5% Hysteresis, and ± 0.1% Non-repeatability with metal foil strain gauges in both clockwise and counter clockwise torque directions. Despite its small size, the QTA141's performance provides unparalleled accuracy in comparison to current loop measurement techniques.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.