Futek S-Beam load cells for trackpad/ touchpad testing
Futek S-Beam load cells for trackpad/ touchpad testing

By Metromatics 12 November 2017
Supplier News
article image Futek’s LSB200 Jr miniature S-Beam load cell is fixed onto a testing actuator
07 38684255

Visit Website

Futek’s LSB200 Jr miniature S-Beam load cells are used to test trackpads and touchpads, commonly found on desktop computers and laptops. Trackpads and touchpads need to undergo rigorous testing to meet the demands of the market.

In the conceptual diagram of this application, Futek’s LSB200 Jr miniature S-Beam load cell is fixed onto a testing actuator to record tactile feedback, run cycle test and quantify the force required to stimulate touchpad response. A test stand has been set up to record the force of the pressing and dragging motion of a finger in relation to the position on the trackpad.

To check the quality, the gantry setup can be automated to inspect each trackpad to make sure the tactile feedbacks are within tolerance. These force measures are streamed to a computer for control and analysis utilising Futek's USB Solutions and Sensit Test and Measurement Software.

The sensitivity of trackpads and touchpads needs to be tested to ensure they deliver optimal performance to the end user.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.

Related Products

