Futek pancake load cells making beer better

Futek pancake load cells are used by commercial breweries to monitor the contents of fermentation tanks throughout the brewing period.

A good beer is the result of high quality ingredients, great equipment and an efficient process. In fact, the beer's taste, colour and alcohol content depend on the fermentation process during which the contents of fermentation vessels need to be accurately gauged. This monitoring takes place using load cells placed at the base of the tanks in breweries.

After the fermentation process concludes, the beer is drained from the tank to continue to the packaging stage. When this occurs, a carefully siphoned amount of liquid leaves the tank. This measurement is monitored using four Futek LCF load cells and passed to a 2-4 channel summing junction box (IAC200). The summing junction box averages the beer's emptying rate from the tank and streams the information to the USB520 external USB kit, which displays the data on a PC using SENSIT test and measurement software.

The use of Futek’s pancake load cells and instrumentation to monitor the tank's contents throughout the brewing process will ensure the necessary accuracy required to create the perfect beer.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.