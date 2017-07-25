Futek miniature load cells enabling robotic tactile sensing

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

The conceptual diagram shows how multiple load cells are being utilised to measure the tactile force produced by an industrial robot.

Tactile sensing in robots comes from external sensors, which help them determine the force being applied to objects. Miniature load cells are placed in the robot's grip points to provide the necessary force feedback to safely grip objects.

In this application, a miniature load button is mounted to the tip of each robotic finger. As the robotic hand manipulates different objects, the force required to handle those particular objects is collected and streamed by research engineers directly onto a PC using FUTEK's USB solution with the LLB miniature load buttons. Utilising FUTEK’s SENSIT Test & Measurement Software, the engineers will be able to live graph and log all the data.

With continuing research and development into robotics, there is a greater need for high precision test and measurement products in the industrial, medical and manufacturing sectors. FUTEK load cells and instrumentation will provide the accuracy and certainty required for this precision testing.

FUTEK products used in this application include LLB Series miniature load buttons, a high resolution USB output module, and the SENSIT Test & Measurement Software.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For more information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.