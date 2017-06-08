Futek LSB200 load cells in behavioural phenotyping application

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Designed for scientific experimentation, high-throughput systems are often used in drug discovery. Combining robotics, data processing, control software, liquid handling devices, and Futek’s LSB200 miniature load cells, the high-throughput system is engineered to analyse behavioural phenotyping (including movement, feeding, and drinking).

Home cage environment systems for behavioural phenotyping demand accurate and reliable measurement instruments. Precise spatial measurement of home cage behaviour is necessary to evaluate different products including large scale pharmaceutical designs and genetic lesion programs.

Installed in all four corners of the home cage, Futek's LSB200 miniature load cells will measure the behavioural patterns of the subject during the testing process. As the test subject moves throughout the cage, the load cells will stream the load forces produced to individual USB modules, with SENSIT Test and Measurement Software logging these results on four different channels.

Researchers can now reliably compare the results of each load cell and effectively gauge the behavioural patterns of the subject in Test Subject Behavioural Phenotyping applications.

