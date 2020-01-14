Futek LSB miniature S-Beam Jr load cells for fluid flow rate measurement

Sanitary and sterile processes are required for measuring fluid flow rates in food production, blood infusions, catheterisation, and chemical compounding. Non-contact measurement solutions such as using an occlusion provide one type of flow measurement; this technique also allows for bubble and blockage detection.

To measure the force exerted by the fluid on the occlusion, a Futek LSB200 miniature S-Beam Jr. load cell is incorporated into the clamping mechanism.

As depicted in the conceptual design, an artificial restriction (occlusion) is placed at the desired point using a clamp, with FUTEK's LSB200 load cell mounted between the clamp and the mount point. By creating an artificial flow restriction (an occlusion), the fluid exerts an increased force onto the tubing. The LSB200 then measures the force applied to the occlusion by the fluid, which can be correlated to fluid flow rate.

FUTEK’s LSB200 load cells were chosen because of the assurance of high accuracy and linearity force measurement with significant overload protection. Using FUTEK's IAA and IDA100 will amplify and transmit the load cell signal to the system PLC for flow measurement. Additionally, the IDA100 will enable the logging and monitoring of the load cell output via a PC with FUTEK's SENSIT software.

