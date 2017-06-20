Futek LCF series pancake load cells for drop testing packages

Futek LCF series pancake load cells are being used in a unique drop testing application to test the viability of various packaging processes. Drop testing packages provides data that will help ensure packaged products arrive at their destination safely and undamaged.

Drop tests are conducted by dropping packages from varying heights onto a platform that rests upon load cells placed beneath. The load cells output the force of the impact on the packaging, sending the load to a data acquisition unit. Different platforms can be constructed to test different drops, such as dropping down stairs.

In the conceptual diagram, four Futek LCF series pancake load cells are mounted on the four corners of the drop test machine base, with the test platform bolted over the four load cells. When the package is dropped onto the platform, the load cells in each corner measure the force and send the load data to the USB530 data acquisition unit. This data is collected, displayed, logged, and graphed via SENSIT on a PC.

Since the test platform can be changed out, different drop scenarios can be simulated and recorded for study and compliance for various testing standards. The drop testing process uses Futek’s pancake load cells (LCF Series) coupled with the USB530 high speed, USB data acquisition kit.

