Futek IAA amplifiers for industrial automated robotic arm applications

Futek's IAA Series amplifier: A full-bridge strain gauge-based load and torque sensor resides within the claw of the robotic arm measuring the torque and load of an object.

Assembly lines in plants employ industrial robots for greater efficiency and reliability. When paired with any full-bridge strain gauge-based sensor, Futek's IAA amplifiers can be used by operators to send clear, clean signals to logic controllers governing the assembly line.

Control engineers can automate industrial robotic arms by programming a PLC to specify response triggers. As shown in the diagram above, a full-bridge strain gauge-based load and torque sensor resides within the claw of the robotic arm measuring the torque and load of an object. Where a multiple channel sensor is being utilised, the operations engineer will require one IAA amplifier per channel output.

Futek's IAA Series amplifies the mV/V signal coming from the strain gauge-based sensor and outputs an accurate low noise signal to the PLC, which completes the feedback loop.

Products depicted in the diagram include a strain gauge, full-bridge multi-axial sensor, which measures torque and load, paired with the IAA100 analogue amplifier with voltage output or IAA200 analogue amplifier with current output.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.